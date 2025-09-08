2 Pulled From Wreck After Car Rolls Over On NYS Thruway In Rockland County

The crash happened Sunday afternoon next to Exit 14 southbound on the New York State Thruway in Nanuet, The Monsey Scoop reported.

A vehicle lost control, rolled over several times, and struck both an electric pole and an exit sign, according to the outlet.

The Nanuet Fire Department pulled out two occupants who had been trapped inside. Hatzoloh EMS, Nanuet EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police also responded to the scene.

The crash caused heavy traffic on the Thruway on Sunday, causing the southbound entrance ramp at Exit 14 to temporarily close.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

