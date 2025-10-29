2 Properties Set For Permanent Preservation In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

The Open Space funding awards will recommend protection for two lots totaling about 2.10 acres at 74 Main St. in the Village of Chester and for the 62.6-acre Tice-Shepard (Purple Path Lavender Farm) at 147 Jessup Rd. in the Town of Warwick, County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The Chester site will remain undeveloped open space in the center of the village, while the Warwick property—within the Orange County Agricultural District and adjacent to other preserved farms—will be kept in active agriculture and open space use in partnership with the Town of Warwick Community Preservation Fund, the county said.

“Congratulations to the most recent awardees of Open Space funding, the Village of Chester and the Town of Warwick,” Neuhaus said, adding, "These applicants applied for and deemed eligible to receive grants that will help to preserve open space in perpetuity and protect these lands from overdevelopment."

Orange County Commissioner of Planning Alan Sorensen explained the selection of the two sites: "The context of a parcel of land is essential when choosing land for open space protection. For example, a small parcel in a village protecting a vital viewshed or serving as a village green may have greater value than a large parcel on the edge of town. The Village of Chester's site is a great example of this."

"These two properties align with the County’s Open Space Plan and long-term vision of maintaining community character while managing growth responsibly by protecting land in both urban and agricultural settings," Sorensen added.

Since its creation, the Open Space Fund—established by Neuhaus and approved by the County Legislature—has helped preserve thousands of acres across Orange County through partnerships with municipalities, the Orange County Land Trust and local stakeholders, officials said.

