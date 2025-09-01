2 New York Women Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Boat Flips In Maine: Officials

Farhana Nasir, 53, of Selden, and Kiran Akbar, 23, of Lake Grove, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maine officials.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. when seven people left their dock in a 2024 18-foot Sea-Doo Switch Pontoon boat, investigators said. The group was boating near the Cathedral Pines Campground when the bow began to dip underwater.

The driver, John Morris, 50, of Eustis, tried to raise the bow, but the boat continued to go under before flipping, throwing all seven passengers into the water about 180 feet from shore, officials said.

Witnesses on the lake and shoreline pulled the victims to safety. Three passengers were unresponsive and CPR was performed. Noor Nasir, 22, of New York, was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she remains in critical condition.

No one aboard was wearing a life jacket, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.

