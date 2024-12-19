2 Inches Of Snow Could Fall This Weekend In Hudson Valley: Here's Your Forecast

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for the region, warning of slippery travel conditions, particularly during the Friday evening commute. While snowfall amounts are expected to remain below advisory levels—less than 4 inches—hazardous road conditions are likely.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 39°F and northwest winds of 7 to 10 mph, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 25°F and light north winds. Snow is expected to begin Friday, with a chance of snow showers in the morning and steadier snowfall likely after 3 p.m. Friday’s high will hover near 32°F with light north winds. Snow accumulation during the day is expected to remain under one inch.

Snow will intensify Friday night, with new accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible across Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and the Hudson Valley, according to a weather map from the NWS.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 23°F with calm winds shifting north at 5 mph after midnight. Snow will taper off early Saturday morning, though there remains a chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 27°F and northwest winds of 7 to 13 mph. Saturday night will bring frigid conditions, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 7°F. Sunday will be sunny but cold, with highs only reaching 18°F.

Snowfall amounts will vary across the region, with Albany expected to receive 2 to 3 inches by Saturday evening. Higher elevations in the Catskills, such as Hunter and Cobleskill, are forecasted to see totals of 3 to 4 inches. In Connecticut, towns in Litchfield County could receive 1 to 2 inches, similar to predictions for western Massachusetts, including Pittsfield and Springfield.

Residents should prepare for hazardous travel conditions, particularly Friday evening as snow becomes more widespread, the NWS warns.

Temperatures will drop sharply over the weekend, with icy patches likely on untreated roads. Weather spotters are encouraged to report snowfall amounts to the National Weather Service via phone, email, or social media to aid in storm tracking. Stay informed and plan ahead to navigate the impacts of this winter storm.

