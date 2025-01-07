Fair and Breezy 20°

2 Found Dead In JetBlue Landing Gear After Flight From JFK

Two unidentified bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Monday night, Jan. 6. 

JFK International Airport in Jamaica, Queens.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Antony 22
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The airline confirmed the news in a statement released on Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, noting that the bodies were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. “This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," 

The aircraft in question, an Airbus A320-232, had arrived from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, operating as flight 1801, ABC News report, noting that according to Flightradar24, the flight landed at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

