2 Deaths Days Apart Jolt Disney World

The first death occurred Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort southwest of Orlando, Florida, near Magic Kingdom.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found along North World Drive. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Summer Equitz, 31, of Illinois, a suicide from “multiple blunt impact injuries.”

Equitz was a former Disneyland performer and lifelong Disney fan. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as a character performer and entertainment host from 2012 to 2015.

Deputies also debunked social media rumors that a monorail was involved, calling that claim “erroneous.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to a “Person Down” call at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground just after 7:30 a.m.

A man in his 60s was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play and the circumstances remain under investigation.

The timing of the two tragedies reverberated among guests and the broader Disney community, with many on social media pointing to the importance of mental health conversations during difficult moments. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.

