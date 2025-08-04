2 Caught With Child Sexual Abuse Material In NY, Sheriff Says

The arrests both stemmed from cyber tips received by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in April 2025. The tips indicated that sexually explicit videos and images involving minors were being transmitted from residences within Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office launched an intensive investigation, which included forensic analysis and the use of subpoenas to obtain electronic evidence.

On Thursday, June 12, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Richard Schwabedissen, 55, of Carmel. He was interviewed and soon arrested, the Sheriff's Office said.

Schwabedissen is now charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child under the age of seventeen as well as three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of sixteen, authorities said.

He was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

A week after Schwabedissen's arrest, on Thursday, June 19, investigators arrested Alex Jimenez Cochancela, 24, also of Carmel.

He was also charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child under the age of seventeen, as well as possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of sixteen.

Cochancela was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

