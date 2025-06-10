2 Busted For Trying To Exploit Children Over Internet In Rockland: Police

The arrests happened following a targeted operation conducted on Wednesday, June 4 by the Clarkstown Police Department and New York State Police, Clarkstown Police announced on Tuesday, June 10.

The operation focused on tracking down individuals involved in the online exploitation of minors. Investigators used cyber tactics to identify and intercept suspects attempting to contact children through the Internet and arrange in-person meetings.

Two people were arrested and charged:

Naveen Kottha, 23, of River Edge, New Jersey, was charged with second-degree attempted rape and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded with bail set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond;

An unnamed 18-year-old male from Rockland County was also charged with second-degree attempted rape and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on an appearance ticket.

