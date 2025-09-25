Ex-Presidential Candidate’s Parents Believed Buried In NY Backyard: Police

Human remains uncovered this week on Crestwood Court in Albany are most likely those of longtime residents Franz and Theresia Kraus, who vanished in 2017, Albany Police revealed Thursday, Sept. 25.

“While we are confident that those are the remains of Franz and Theresa Kraus, we still need to do some work to confirm that is who that is,” Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox told reporters. He added that the forensic process is ongoing and investigators have not yet determined how the couple died.

The discovery followed a months-long financial crimes probe triggered by the Social Security Administration, which had been unable to contact the couple despite continuing to issue monthly benefit payments.

The couple’s son, 53-year-old Lorenz Kraus, was interviewed as part of the case but has not been charged with any crimes.

Excavation equipment was brought into the property Tuesday, Sept. 23. A coroner removed the first set of remains Wednesday afternoon, and a second body was recovered Thursday morning.

Cox and Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon were on scene as investigators dug up the yard with shovels and heavy equipment.

Franz and Theresia Kraus, who would now be 92 and 83, had lived at the home for decades before suddenly disappearing. Neighbors told reporters they had not seen the couple since 2017 and assumed they had moved away.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing. “We still have a long way to go in our investigation,” Cox said.

Background on Son

Lorenz Kraus has drawn attention for past extremist statements. He appeared on the 2020 New Hampshire presidential ballot as a Democrat, declaring that his platform was to “dissolve the presidency.”

His campaign website, according to a Boston Globe profile, used the antisemitic domain name “banjews.com” He also publicly shared conspiracy theories and nationalist rhetoric.

No arrests have been made. Officials have not commented further on the financial probe or how long the remains may have been buried.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

