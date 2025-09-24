2-Alarm Tractor Fire Spreads To Barn In Hudson Valley

The blaze happened on Monday, Sept. 22, when crews were first dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Woods Road in Tivoli for a reported tractor fire. While on the way, the call was upgraded to a barn fire, according to the Tivoli Fire Department.

The first arriving engine confirmed a working barn fire, followed quickly by Tivoli’s second engine, which hit the closest hydrant to provide extra water. Firefighters then upgraded the response to a second alarm to bring in more manpower and equipment, the department said.

The department said the initial crew was able to get inside quickly and stop the fire from spreading, containing it to a small part of the barn.

Tivoli Rescue provided rehab for firefighters on scene, and Tivoli Fire Police shut down the road so crews could work safely. Mutual aid departments helped ventilate the structure and return equipment to service.

According to Tivoli Fire, the response included the Red Hook Police Department, New York State Police, Red Hook Fire Company, Germantown Hose Company #1, Clermont Fire Company, Rhinebeck Fire Department, and Empress.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.