2-Alarm Bedroom Blaze At Hudson Valley Home Displaces 1, Under Investigation

The fire was reported around 3:35 a.m. on Friday, May 2, at a home on Rockridge Drive in the Timber Ridge neighborhood of Woodbury, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an active bedroom fire, prompting a second alarm to bring in mutual aid from Monroe, Washingtonville, West Point, and Salisbury Mills.

Crews worked through the early morning hours to bring the blaze under control, finally containing it by 6:30 a.m.

One man was displaced as a result of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the homeowner as they start the recovery process,” the department said in a statement.

