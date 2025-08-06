$1M Cross-Country Title-Washing Ring Used Stolen Porsches, Audis, BMWs In PA: AG

The fraudulent operation was allegedly led by 44-year-old Anthony E. Troncoso, who, with a network of 12 others, used fake documents to “wash” vehicle titles, then sold over two dozen stolen cars to private buyers, dealers, and auction houses between 2022 and 2023, according to AG Sunday.

The vehicles—many of them Porsches, Audis, BMWs, Land Rovers, and other high-end brands—were stolen in Florida. The group is accused of creating fake ownership, insurance, and registration records to remove liens or theft history before titling the cars in Pennsylvania using licensed notaries and PennDOT offices in Berks, Dauphin, and Lehigh counties.

Troncoso faces nine felonies and six misdemeanors, including charges of Felony Corrupt Organizations, Felony Title Washing, and Felony Theft by Deception, authorities said. His son, girlfriend, and other relatives are also charged.

Arrests began earlier this week. Some suspects turned themselves in; others remain on the run or are pending extradition.

Those charged include:

Brandon Troncoso (Anthony’s son): 5 charges, in custody.

Aida Flores (Brandon’s mother): 13 charges, will surrender Thursday.

Christina DeMase (Anthony’s girlfriend): 1 charge, awaiting extradition from California.

Jean Garcia Rodriguez: 17 charges, will surrender Thursday.

Samantha Rosario: 10 charges, not in custody.

Heicha Vega-Baez: 18 charges, not in custody.

Michael Ramirez: 15 charges, awaiting extradition from Florida.

Fabiola Lucena: 1 charge, in custody.

Pablo Correa: 17 charges, not in custody.

Jose Ariza: 17 charges, not in custody.

Jeffrey Candelo: 10 charges, not in custody.

Dario Jiminez Lopez: 3 charges, not in custody.

Some of the suspects are believed to live outside Pennsylvania, including in Florida and Mexico. Investigators say several also fraudulently obtained Pennsylvania ID cards to aid in the scheme.

“This sophisticated criminal organization washed clean high-end vehicles that were stolen in Florida then sold to unsuspecting buyers,” AG Sunday said in the release. “Without the collaboration of numerous law enforcement partners, and the diligence of the grand jurors, this elaborate scheme would not have been unraveled.”

The investigation involved Pennsylvania State Police, detectives from Berks and Lehigh counties, and law enforcement units in Miami and New York City. Daily Voice reached out to a spokesperson for the Office of Attorney General Dave Sunday and was told that the New York City Police Department assisted by "providing pertinent information regarding members of the organization."

The charges will be prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section.

