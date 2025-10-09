$1K Reward Offered After More Mutilated Birds Found In Hudson Valley: SPCA

The New York State Humane Association, along with the Putnam County SPCA, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for mutilating and decapitating chickens, roosters, and a dove, officials said on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the latest discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, when Town of Kent Police contacted the agency’s Law Enforcement Division about a clear garbage bag found on the side of Holland Drive near Route 52 in the Lake Carmel area, as Daily Voice reported earlier this week.

Inside the bag, detectives found two mutilated and decapitated roosters and one mutilated and decapitated white dove, the SPCA said.

Investigators noted that the location was just a short distance from where other bags of mutilated animals have been found in recent months, possibly the result of ritualistic killings, according to the agency.

One of these incidents happened in April, when a bag containing a mutilated rooster and pigeon was found floating in Lake Carmel, near Route 52 and Route 311, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

In that incident, the birds had been drained of blood, and objects resembling ritual artifacts were found inside the bag.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA confidentially using their 24-hour hotline — 845-520-6915 — or their website.

