$1K Fraud Case: Undercover Bust Nabs Rockland Man Accused Of Selling Stolen Vacuum

The investigation began after an Ohio-based company reported a fraudulent phone order for the vacuum, which was shipped to a business in Pomona and signed for on Monday, Sept. 8, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Not long after the delivery, the company was notified that the purchase had been disputed by the credit card provider, leaving the business out nearly $1,000.

Detectives later discovered the same model vacuum listed for sale online and reached out to the seller. Working with the Rockland County Intelligence Center, investigators arranged an undercover meet-up at the Pomona location to buy back the item.

Police said the vacuum’s model and serial number matched exactly with the one that had been fraudulently purchased.

That meeting led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Spring Valley, who was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. His name is being withheld as the investigation continues, police said.

The suspect was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

The department urged residents and businesses to be cautious when handling online or phone-based transactions and to report any suspicious or fraudulent activity.

