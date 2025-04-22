1997 Murders Of 'Peaches,' Toddler Girl In NY Subject Of Major Police Update

The Nassau County Police Department will hold a press briefing on Wednesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. to share updated developments in the 1997 investigation, the agency said.

The briefing will take place at Police Headquarters in Mineola and will be led by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Homicide Squad Commanding Officer Stephen Fitzpatrick.

“Peaches” is the nickname authorities gave to the unidentified African American woman whose torso was found in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997. A tattoo of a heart-shaped peach on her left breast gave rise to the moniker.

More remains believed to belong to the same woman were discovered in April 2011 near Jones Beach State Park, around the same time the skeletal remains of her toddler daughter — wearing gold jewelry — were also recovered.

Though DNA evidence has confirmed their relationship, both the woman and her daughter remain unidentified to this day.

The case has haunted investigators for years and has often been referenced in connection with the broader Gilgo Beach killings, though no definitive link has been confirmed.

Wednesday’s press conference may mark a significant step forward in one of Long Island’s most heartbreaking and mysterious cold cases.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

