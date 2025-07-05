19-Year-Old Dies After Being Ejected In Montebello Crash, Ramapo Police Say

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Kings Gate Road in Montebello, Rampo Police Sgt. Michael Anton.

When officers arrived, they found the teen had been ejected from the vehicle. They immediately began CPR before Emergency Medical Services took over. Both the driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The 19-year-old male driver died from his injuries and died, police said. The passenger is stable and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit.

The names of the people involved have not been released to allow time for family notifications, police said.

The Tallman and Suffern Fire Departments, W.P. Faist Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedic Services all assisted at the scene. Kings Gate Road has since reopened.

