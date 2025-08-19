$1.6K Identity Theft: Man Used Credit Card Left At Rockland Service Area, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 11, around 8:21 p.m. at the Sloatsburg Service Area, New York State Police said on Monday, Aug. 18.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Raufoliana O. Louis Jean of Spring Valley, who worked at the service area, took a credit card that had been left behind and made purchases without the owner’s permission.

Police said Louis Jean then used the card at several businesses in Spring Valley, buying $1,636.18 worth of merchandise.

A day later, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, State Police arrested Louis Jean and charged him with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree identity theft.

He was processed at SP Tarrytown and released on an appearance ticket, returnable to Sloatsburg Village Court on Wednesday, Aug. 27, police said.

