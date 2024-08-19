16-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Stabbed By Boyfriend, Police Say

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 31 Eliza St., in Beacon.

According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, officers found the teen bleeding when they responded to a call for a woman who had been stabbed.

The girl was bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound to her leg, Figlia said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers attempted to detain the suspect, a 16-year-old Hudson Valley teen, who immediately resisted arrest and struck one of the officers in the face before being subdued, Figlia said.

Figlia said an investigation found that the suspect was her boyfriend, and the girl admitted he stabbed her.

A witness said that the two had been involved in a physical altercation, and video from inside the building showed the girl cowering when her boyfriend approached her just before officers arrived, the chief said.

The teen was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Resisting arrest

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned and transported to a secure facility.

The names of both subjects have been withheld due to their age.

If you or someone you know needs immediate assistance with domestic violence, please call the Beacon Police Department at 845-831-4111.

Additional resources for victims and their families can be found locally through Family Services: Home—Family Services, Inc. (familyservicesny.org)

