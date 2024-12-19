Partly Cloudy 39°

16-Year-Old Boy Critical After Being Hit By Car In Hudson Valley: State Police

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking along a Hudson Valley roadway.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
New York State Police said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, on Route 105 in Monroe.

According to state police, Shlome Bernbluth, of Monroe, was walking on the south shoulder of the roadway when he was struck by a 2021 Toyota driven by a 27-year-old Monroe man traveling eastbound when he failed to maintain his lane.

Bernbluth was transported to Westchester Medical Center with severe head injuries and is listed in critical condition, state police said. 

The investigation is continuing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

