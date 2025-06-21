16 Billion Passwords Exposed In One Of Largest Breaches Ever: What To Know

Researchers with Cybernews uncovered more than 16 billion records spread across 30 databases, many of them tied to malware known as infostealers.

The findings, published Wednesday, June 18, reveal that the leaked data spans social media platforms, business services, VPNs, and developer tools.

The leaked datasets provide access to nearly every online service, including major platforms like Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, and Telegram, as well as various government services, Cybernews said.

According to Cybernews, most of the records appear to be recent and not just pulled from prior incidents.

Only one of the 30 exposed datasets had been previously reported — a breach disclosed in May involving 184 million credentials. That figure now looks small in comparison.

The compromised records were briefly exposed through unsecured cloud platforms, including Elasticsearch and object storage systems. While researchers were able to capture screenshots, the sources controlling the data remain unknown.

Experts warn the breach could lead to widespread identity theft, account takeovers, and phishing campaigns as cybercriminals exploit access to fresh login data.

