13-Year-Old Accused Of Making 'Terroristic Threat' To School In Hudson Valley

The arrest resulted from an incident on Friday, Sept. 6, when a school in Putnam County's Green Chimneys School District within the town of Patterson alerted the Putnam County Sheriff's Office of concerning emails it had received, the Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Sept. 13.

Investigators then used forensic computer analysis to identify the suspect, a 13-year-old student of the school who was interviewed in front of their parents.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the teenager was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony. They were then issued an appearance ticket to report to Putnam County Probation, authorities said.

The teenager's name was not made public.

