13 Arrested At Illegal Fight Club On Long Island: Police

Thirteen people were arrested after a scuffle broke out at a so-called fight club event on Sunday, July 20 around 6 p.m. at 20 Frances Landau Place, police announced on Monday, July 21.

Seventh Precinct officers were responding to reports of possible shots fired when they arrived to find a chaotic scene. Investigators say one person fired a blank gun, striking a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old male. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devine Brown, 25, of Mastic Beach, was identified as the person who discharged the weapon. He was charged with:

Felony Assault.

Misdemeanor Menacing.

Misdemeanor Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

Misdemeanor Unlawful Assembly.

Brown was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

The following individuals were each charged with misdemeanor Unlawful Assembly and issued Field or Desk Appearance Tickets:

Jason Alvarez, 18, of Riverhead.

Henry Thompson, 18, of Moriches.

Lorenzo Whyte, 18, of Shirley.

Tariq Nix, 20, of Mastic.

Kyron Deer, 18, of Coram.

Thomas Zuzierla, 18, of Mastic.

Malachi Leftenant, 19, of Shirley.

Devin Black, 20, of Mastic Beach.

Alejandro Hightower, 20, of Holbrook.

Jehsiah Williams, 23, of Mastic.

Honest Thompson, 19, of Middle Island.

Additionally, a 16-year-old boy — whose name is being withheld due to his age — was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will appear in Family Court.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

