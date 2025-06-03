$1.2M Heist On Wheels: Dad-Son Duo Busted In Medicaid Limo Fraud Scheme In Hudson Valley: DA

Muhammad W. Khan, 40, and his father, Mohammad A. Khan, 68 — both from Campbell Hall — falsified transportation records, billed for group rides as individual trips, and even paid off patients to use their Ulster County companies, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Muhammad Khan, owner of MAK Limo, is accused of stealing over $1.1 million between November 2020 and August 2024. His father, Mohammad Khan, who owns Atlas Limo, allegedly stole over $111,000 from August 2024 to January 2025, officials alleged. Combined, the two companies received more than $5.8 million in Medicaid funds, according to investigators.

“The Khans allegedly fraudulently enriched themselves… from a program that serves people in need of medical services,” DiNapoli said. “They will be held accountable.”

Investigators said the pair routinely billed Medicaid for services never provided and submitted inflated claims for legitimate rides — often violating rules that require group transport to be pre-approved and billed just once for mileage.

In exchange for participating in the scheme, some patients allegedly received kickbacks.

Muhammad Khan faces charges including first-degree grand larceny, health care fraud, and falsifying business records. He was arraigned in Ulster County Court and is due back in September.

His father was arraigned separately in Shawangunk Town Court on a second-degree grand larceny charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.