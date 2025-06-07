111 People Suffer Injuries, Sparking Recall Of 3.8M+ Adjustable Dumbbells

Johnson Health Tech Trading issued the recall for about 3,844,200 BowFlex 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, June 5. The issue stems from how weight plates can dislodge during use, posing a risk of impact injuries.

The recall covers the 552 dumbbells, which adjust from five to 52.5 pounds, and the 1090 dumbbells, which adjust from 10 to 90 pounds. Both models feature a manual adjustment knob and a molded plastic tray.

For dumbbells sold by BowFlex, there have been 337 reports of dislodging, including 111 injuries. The reported injuries include concussions, abrasions, broken toes, and contusions.

Johnson Health has received 12 reports of weight plates dislodging on units it sold. No injuries from the company's dumbbells were reported, according to the CPSC.

The affected dumbbells were sold from $200 to $800. They were available nationwide at Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Johnson Fitness & Wellness, as well as online through Amazon and Bowflex.

The recalled dumbbells were sold under BowFlex Inc., formerly Nautilus Inc., from 2004 to April 2024, and by Johnson Health from May 2024 through May 2025. BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbells. Johnson Health Tech Trading is offering refunds through vouchers or replacements for the dumbbells it sold.

For dumbbells sold by BowFlex, customers can request a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership. Prepaid shipping labels will be provided for returning the handles and bases.

You can learn more about the recall on BowFlex's website or by calling Johnson Health at 800-209-3539.

