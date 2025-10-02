11 Years Later, Family Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Still Seeks Answers

Raymond Locascio, who was 62 at the time, was last seen on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, in the Monroe area around 2:30 p.m.

According to New York State Police, he has been missing ever since, and his wife and daughters continue to hope for information that could bring closure.

Locascio, now age 73, was a Cornwall resident described as a loving husband, father, and family man. On the day he disappeared, he was wearing blue jean shorts and a blue polo or T-shirt with a “BeavEx” logo, as well as a blue or black fitted baseball cap. He also wore glasses.

Police said Locascio was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus with New York plates DJD 8622. His vehicle was later recovered by New York State Park Police in the Turkey Hill parking area off Route 6 in Woodbury on July 10, 2014.

Despite years of investigation, Locascio’s case remains unsolved.

State Police are asking anyone who may have seen Locascio or his vehicle around the time of his disappearance to call (845) 344-5300. All calls will remain confidential.

