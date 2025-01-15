11 Students Sent To Hospital Following 4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 4699 Post Road in Hyde Park.

According to Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson, a preliminary investigation revealed that the collision involved a 2023 Honda Accord and a 2020 Hyundai traveling southbound on Route 9.

At the same time, Benson said a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound when the driver became distracted by something inside his vehicle.

When the pickup driver redirected his attention to the road, his vehicle rear-ended the Hyundai, pushing it into the northbound lane and colliding with a 2013 Hyde Park Central School District bus.

Benson said the Dodge Ram continued southbound following the collision with the Hyundai. It struck the Honda Accord, causing the Accord to veer off the roadway and crash into a residential fence.

The school bus carried 11 students and one bus aide, all of whom were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital and Vassar Medical Center for evaluation.

The Hyundai driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by the Hyde Park Fire Department; he sustained serious injuries and was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital by Northern Dutchess paramedics.

Paramedics also transported the Accord driver to Vassar Hospital for evaluation.

Benson said the pickup truck driver was not injured and was not transported.

The Hyde Park Central School Superintendent, Pedro Roman, came to the scene with a team of school personnel to assist the students.

Police did not reveal if any of the students were injured.

Emergency responders from the Hyde Park Police Department, New York State Police, Hyde Park Fire Department, Roosevelt Rescue Squad, Rhinebeck Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and Dutchess County Emergency Response were assisting.

The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

