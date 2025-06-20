11-Foot Shark Pings Off Jersey Shore, Long Island

At 11:41 a.m., Dold, an 11-foot, 2-inch, 761-pound male, pinged east of Sandy Hook, about halfway between the Garden State and Montauk, based on satellite maps.

Dold was tagged on Feb. 28, roughly 45 miles off the Florida-Georgia border, as part of the OCEARCH Western North Atlantic White Shark Study. Since then, he’s logged an incredible 2,915 miles of travel, researchers said.

He's classified as a subadult male, and has been named in honor of Dr. Christopher Dold of SeaWorld, a longtime marine conservation leader credited with shaping OCEARCH’s collaborative science approach.

According to OCEARCH, Dold's tagging helps provide "critical data on the movements and behaviors of this essential apex predator." His presence off the Jersey Shore serves as a reminder of the growing white shark population in the region, and the importance of scientific tracking and safety awareness during beach season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.