$10M Fraud: NY Dad, Son Get Years For Spending Investor Money On Lavish Lifestyle

Long Island resident Eugene Austin, age 62, of Port Jefferson, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, April 23, following a jury conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.

Austin’s 29-year-old son, Brandon Austin, of Coram, was previously sentenced to four years behind bars for his role in the scheme.

The men offered to serve as a broker for sales of large quantities of cryptocurrency at below-market exchange rates and provide short-term investments in cryptocurrency for purportedly high returns, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

They also provided marketing and advertising services to small businesses despite having no intention of actually providing the promised cryptocurrency, returns, or services, prosecutors said.

Eugene Austin also duped friends and acquaintances into giving him personal loans by falsely claiming he would pay them back with interest, a jury found.

Prosecutors highlighted several victims who were allegedly defrauded by the pair, including a partner at a California investment firm who was duped into wiring $5 million, erroneously believing it was to purchase cryptocurrency.

In all, the duo caused over two dozen victims more than $12 million in losses, jurors found. That money went toward things like airline tickets, luxury hotels, restaurants, and shopping trips.

Brandon Austin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in April 2023.

In September 2024, jurors found Eugene Austin guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and interstate transportation of stolen property. In addition to his prison time, he was ordered to forfeit over $6 million and pay restitution totaling over $12.6 million.

