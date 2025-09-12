$10B Plan Could Restart Indian Point Nuclear Plant In Hudson Valley, Company Says: Report

Poll Would you support the reopening of Indian Point? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Would you support the reopening of Indian Point? Yes 71%

No 29% Back to Vote

Kelly Trice, the President of Holtec International, which is in charge of dismantling the facility, told Politico that reviving the 2,000-megawatt plant is “possible,” though it would require political and financial backing from Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump, the outlet reported on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Holtec’s proposal comes as New York leaders show increasing openness to nuclear power, according to Politico, which also reported that the Trump administration has pulled support from offshore wind projects, leaving fewer options for new energy sources as electricity demand grows.

Union leaders told Politico the plant should never have closed. Indian Point was shut down in 2021 under a deal struck by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who cited safety and environmental concerns. Since then, gas plants have filled the gap, driving up emissions and adding hundreds of millions to power bills.

Other closed nuclear plants are being revived across the country to meet growing demand, Politico reported. Holtec is restarting a facility in Michigan, while other companies are working to revive plants in Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Still, Hochul’s office told Politico that “there have been no discussions or plans to re-open Indian Point.” Democratic lawmakers have also raised safety concerns about the site’s aging infrastructure and proximity to New York City, the outlet reported.

The state is overseeing the ongoing decommissioning of Indian Point, which was pushed back to 2041 after Hochul signed a law blocking Holtec from discharging radioactive water into the Hudson River, Politico reported. The company has since sued to overturn the law.

Trice told the outlet that restarting the plant would require new reactor parts but argued the site’s buildings and electrical systems remain intact. He estimated the project would take four years and create thousands of jobs.

Opposition remains strong, with environmental groups and key lawmakers warning of high costs and safety risks, the outlet said. Estimates for new nuclear projects often exceed those for solar and wind. Holtec said its plan would be “cost competitive” if long-term contracts were secured.

Any move to revive Indian Point would face fierce political battles, but the idea has sparked new debate about New York’s energy future, according to Politico.

Click here to read the full report by Politico.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.