10-Year-Old NY Girl Battling Brain Cancer Sparks Swelling Of Support

Kimberly Nugent, of Lynbrook, was taken to the hospital after suffering from headaches and nausea, according to a GoFundMe. Doctors diagnosed her with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, and performed surgery to remove most of it.

While the operation was successful, Kimberly will still require long-term chemotherapy and radiation treatments, family friend Jon Gladstone wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

Nearly $50,000 had been raised to support the Nugent family as of Monday, Aug. 18.

Known for her upbeat personality, Kimberly is described as a standout athlete in lacrosse, basketball, and volleyball.

“For those that don’t know her, Kimberly is every parent’s dream,” Gladstone said. “She is truly one of the most genuine, sweet, kind, funny, and charismatic children anyone could meet.”

Her parents are both deeply involved in public service. Dad Tim is a 20-year veteran of the NYPD Harbor Unit, a member of the US Coast Guard, and is currently deployed with the New York State Naval Militia.

Mom Kristen works in the Lynbrook Village building department. Kimberly is also a big sister to siblings Brianna and Mikayla.

“The Nugent family is as humble and loving as they come and have a long and difficult road ahead of them,” Gladstone said.

“We are asking for anything you can offer this family to help assist with the financial burdens they may encounter and give them a small peace of mind for some of the challenges they may incur.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

