Mostly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

1 Killed When Small Plane From NY Crashes In Rhode Island (Developing)

A trip from Albany ended in tragedy after a small plane crashed during landing in Rhode Island, killing one man and injuring two others.

The plane crash wreckage.

The plane crash wreckage.

 Photo Credit: Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The single-engine Piper Cherokee Archer was attempting to land around 12:30 p.m. when it overshot the runway and crashed into thick brush at Block Island State Airport, according to North Shoreham Police.

The aircraft had departed from Albany International Airport and was making its third attempt to land.

All three passengers—residents of New York—were removed from the wreckage and taken to Block Island Medical Center. A 77-year-old man died while being transported, police said. The other two were later flown to Rhode Island Hospital and are expected to survive.

The plane was owned by the Condair Flyers Flying Club, based out of Albany, WRGB reports.

More than 20 first responders from New Shoreham, including firefighters, police, and EMS crews, responded to the crash. Officials noted that no one on the ground was injured, and the crash did not spark a fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Additional details about the deceased were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE