1 Killed In Wrong-Way Hudson Valley Crash

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook, about a half mile south of King Street.

Westchester County Police received several 911 calls reporting that a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of travel had collided with another car.

Arriving officers found that one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was removed from his car and taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he is receiving medical care.

The full circumstances of the collision remain under investigation by members of the WCPD Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

