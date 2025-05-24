Mostly Cloudy 62°

1 Killed, 2 Injured After Explosion On Boat In Hudson River

A man was killed and two others injured after an explosion on board a sewage transport boat docked in the Hudson River.

North River Wastewater Treatment Plant (marked in red) off West 135 Street in Manhattan.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 24, off Manhattan near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the US Coast Guard.

The incident, in the area of West 135th Street, was reportedly "linked to 'hot work' aboard a docked boat," the Coast Guard said. 

The North River wastewater treatment plant is built on a 28-acre reinforced concrete platform over the Hudson River. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No pollution was reported in the Hudson River following the explosion, the Coast Guard said.

