1 Injured In Multi-Car Crash Involving Garbage Truck At Thruway Ramp In Rockland

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a garbage truck at a New York State Thruway on-ramp in Rockland County left one person hospitalized. 

The scene of the crash on the NYS Thruway Exit 15A on-ramp in Hillburn. 

 Photo Credit: Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps
Ben Crnic
The crash happened near the Exit 15A on-ramp in Hillburn, prompting a response from the Hillburn Fire Department, Ramapo Police, and Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

According to the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, crews arrived to find at least one person trapped inside a car. First responders safely pulled the patient out and provided immediate emergency medical care at the scene.

One person was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, first responders said. 

