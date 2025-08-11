1 Dead After Car Slams Into Disabled Vehicle On NYS Thruway In Rockland County: Police

The incident happened around 12:39 a.m. on Monday on the northbound lanes at milepost marker 21.7, just north of Exit 12 in Clarkstown, New York State Police announced.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Nissan was disabled while partially in the lane of travel and on the right shoulder with its lights off for unknown reasons. A 2014 Ford traveling north in the same lane rear-ended the Nissan, causing both vehicles to spin across all lanes and hit the median on the left shoulder, police said.

The Nissan driver, 47-year-old Steven Redner of Tallman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old man from Elmsford, was given life-saving aid at the scene before being taken to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted by Nanuet EMS and the Nanuet Fire Department. The crash closed all northbound lanes at Exit 12 for several hours before they reopened later Monday morning.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

