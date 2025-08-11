1 Dead, 10 Injured, 1 Missing; Timelapse Video Shows Fatal Explosions At US Steel Clairton Coke

The incident happened around 11 a.m. between coke oven batteries 13 and 14 inside the sprawling coking facility along the Monongahela River in Clairton, sparking a fire and a large-scale emergency response, according to Allegheny County Emergency Services (ACES). It remains unclear how many explosions occurred.

All 10 injured victims have been transported to hospitals, officials said. Two were taken to Jefferson Hospital, five to Mercy Hospital, one to Northshore, and the remaining victims to other Pittsburgh-area hospitals. The man killed in the blast was also transported and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Search-and-rescue teams continue to look for one person still unaccounted for.

U.S. Steel said batteries 13 and 14 have been shut off as of 4 p.m. and had been marked safe “both from a production standpoint and for public safety," before to the explosions. No other batteries or buildings were affected by the blast, the company confirmed.

“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and the environment,” said David B. Burritt, president and CEO of United States Steel Corporation. “We are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and will provide additional updates as they become available.”

The explosion shook nearby homes and sent a towering plume of smoke into the air — scenes captured in a timelapse video and several photos shared by the Breathe Project. The environmental group is urging residents to wear masks outdoors or stay inside with air filtration running due to high pollution levels.

The Clairton Coke Works — located about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh — is the largest coke manufacturing plant in the United States, operating 10 coke oven batteries and producing roughly 4.3 million tons of coke annually. Nearly 1,300 people work at the facility each day. USS has operated this facility in Clairton for 109 years.

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed his administration remains in contact with local leaders and labor representatives. “If you’re in the area, continue to follow the instructions of local authorities,” he said, adding that he and First Lady Lori Shapiro are “eternally thankful for the bravery of our first responders” and “continue to pray for the entire Clairton community.”

“This remains an active incident and the public is urged to avoid the area,” ACES and county police said in a joint statement.

