Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stewart’s on Route 9P in the town of Stillwater for reports of a person drinking alcohol in a vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, July 3.

Deputies determined that Megan Woodcock, 29, was consuming beer inside the vehicle, where a child under the age of 15 was riding, officials said.

Testing revealed that Woodcock had a blood alcohol content of 0.16%, twice the legal limit to drive, according to police.

Woodcock, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, Leandra’s Law. She was released on appearance tickets pending proceedings in Stillwater Town Court.

Leandra’s Law—formally the Child Passenger Protection Act—was enacted in 2009, in memory of Leandra Rosado, an 11-year-old girl who was killed in New York City when the vehicle she was riding in overturned during a DUI crash in October 2009.

The law makes it a class E felony to drive drunk with a child aged 15 or younger in the car. Convictions carry prison terms of up to four years in prison, and increase to more serious felony levels if a child is injured or killed

The law also mandates that anyone convicted of any DWI offense—even a first offense—must install an ignition interlock device on every vehicle they operate, typically for at least six months to a year.

