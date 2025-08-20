Overcast 60°

Matthew Flanagan Shoots Self With Illegal Gun: Police

A Saratoga County man is facing multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself in the hand while cleaning an unlicensed pistol, police said.

Matthew Flanagan.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Deputies responded to a Stillwater home on Donnelly Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, for a report of an accidental firearm discharge with a self-inflicted injury, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Matthew Flanagan, 28, was cleaning an unlicensed pistol and believed it was unloaded. He accidentally fired the weapon and struck his hand, injuring it, deputies said.

A search of the home also turned up two assault weapons, a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, and methamphetamine, according to police.

Flanagan was arrested the following day and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings in Stillwater Town Court.

