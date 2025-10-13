Devin Brown, 28, of Stillwater, was arrested Friday, Oct, 10, in connection with alleged child sex abuse that occurred in August, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation launched on Thursday, Aug. 14, found that Brown sent sexually explicit messages to a minor in Wilton via a messaging app, police said.

He later met up with the victim, who was under the age of 17, and engaged in vaginal sexual contact, according to police.

Brown is charged with rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and disseminating indecent material to minors.

He was arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County jail pending further proceedings.

