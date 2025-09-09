Fair 82°

Justin Covell Sentenced In Child Pornography Case

A former New York teacher dodged prison after confessing to possessing child pornography.

Justin Covell.

 Photo Credit: Rensselaer County DA/Canva user hh5800
Michael Mashburn
Justin Covell, 32, of Cropseyville, was sentenced to 10 years of probation in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after pleading guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

It was not immediately clear if any of the victims depicted in the illicit material were students.

Covell, a former social studies teacher at Berlin Middle-High School, must also register as a sex offender.

A 2011 graduate of the district, Covell previously worked as a student teacher, substitute, and coach before taking on the teaching role in 2020.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Berlin Central School District for comment.

