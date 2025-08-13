Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Spring Valley

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 12 in Spring Valley on Pipetown Hill Road, according to a report by the Monsey Scoop.

Responding units from the Spring Valley Fire Department and Clarkstown Police found that the flames had already been knocked down by a fire extinguisher onboard the bus.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the engine compartment. Officials have not said what caused the blaze.

Firefighters remained on scene to hose the bus down.

