The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street and Division Avenue in Spring Valley on Monday night, April 21, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

Emergency crews from Spring Hill EMS, Ramapo Police, and Spring Valley Police responded to the scene. The crash left minor injuries.

The Monsey Scoop posted video from the scene, which showed damaged vegetation and the banged-up vehicle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.