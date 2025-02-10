Vehicle Catches On Fire On I-87 In Spring Valley (Developing)

The incident happened on Interstate 87 North in Spring Valley on Monday, Feb. 10 at around 2:40 p.m. just before Exit 14, according to 511NY.

According to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch before going up in flames. A brush fire has also started at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to The Monsey Scoop.

The fire is causing traffic slowdowns in the area and has blocked the right lane.

Authorities have not yet released more information about the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.