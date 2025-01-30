A top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth $9,614.50 was sold at Virginia Mini Market, located at 19 North Main St. in Spring Valley, for the Friday, Jan. 24 midday drawing, New York Lottery officials announced.

The Take 5 game features numbers drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

If you recently made a stop at Virginia Mini Market, now might be a good time to check your numbers—you could be Rockland County’s newest big winner.

