Retired Police K9 Named For 9/11 Hero Mourned In Clarkstown

The death of retired Clarkstown Police K9 Remy, who served alongside his handler, retired Officer Reekie, was announced by the department on Friday, July 18.

“K9 Remy served with honor and distinction,” the department said in a statement on Friday, adding, "Throughout his years of service, K9 Remy exemplified courage, loyalty, and dedication protecting our officers and the Clarkstown community with unwavering commitment."

More than just a K9 officer, Remy carried a name steeped in meaning. He was named in honor of Welles Remy Crowther, the Nyack native known as “The Man in the Red Bandana” who heroically lost his life on 9/11 while saving others trapped in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Following his retirement from active duty, K9 Remy remained a cherished member of the Reekie family.

"K9 Remy will be deeply missed, and we are grateful for his service," the department wrote, adding, "Please join us in honoring his memory and extending our heartfelt condolences to retired PO Reekie and his family."

