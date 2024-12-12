Ramapo Police Ramp-Up Patrols After Series Of Car Break-Ins

The incidents occurred in the Airmont area during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, said Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins with the Ramapo Police.

Higgins said there had been seven victims and several other attempted larcenies from locked vehicles.

"The majority of the victims had left their vehicles unlocked," Higgins said.

Police are reviewing security cameras in the area to identify the suspects involved.

Residents are reminded to lock vehicles and remove all valuables.

If you see something suspicious, call Ramapo Police at 845- 357-2400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.