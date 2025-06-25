Fair 84°

Officer Kicked In Neck, Hospitalized During Mental Health Response In Ramapo

An officer was injured during a volatile mental health response in Rockland County after a combative person attacked police during a standoff, authorities said.

Ramapo Police.

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened overnight on Tuesday, June 24, at a residence in Ramapo, where police were called to help mental health workers who had been threatened by a patient, the Ramapo Police Department said on Wednesday, June 25. 

When officers arrived, they said they encountered a combative person resisting efforts to be transported to a hospital for evaluation. During the encounter, the person initiated a standoff and violently kicked one of the officers in the neck, the department said.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The individual was also taken to a hospital and has since been charged with second-degree assault and other related offenses. 

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

