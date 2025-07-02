Man Stabs Victim In Throat With Kitchen Knife At Spring Valley Bar: Here's His Fate

Spring Valley resident Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 30, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday, July 2, in Rockland County Court after being convicted of second-degree murder in March 2025, District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced.

The conviction stems from a fatal stabbing that occurred just after 1 a.m. on December 29, 2022, in the Village of Spring Valley. Prosecutors said Garcia-Garcia had been at a local bar the night before when he encountered Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 54.

According to the DA’s Office, Garcia-Garcia waited for the victim to leave the bar, then followed him and used a large kitchen knife to stab him in the throat on or near Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue.

A pedestrian found Pinduisaca-Villa’s body lying in the middle of the road and called police. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department, assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, found blood evidence, clothing, and a knife at the scene.

Garcia-Garcia was interviewed by detectives later that day and admitted to the stabbing. He was arrested and held in the Rockland County Jail pending trial.

Garcia-Garcia was tried alongside a co-defendant, Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, who was convicted of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Diaz-Gutierrez chose to have a bench trial, and was found guilty on March 14.

