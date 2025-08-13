Man Caught Dropping Crack-Filled Vials In Broad Daylight In Spring Valley Pleads Guilty: DA

Donovan Mais, of Congers, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a drug bust on Saturday, March 22, when Spring Valley Police officers spotted Mais on North Madison Avenue around 1 p.m. carrying gloves.

Officers said they saw him remove plastic canisters from the gloves and drop them in front of another man, who then placed cash on the ground and picked up the vials.

When officers intervened, they found Mais with $75 in cash and 16 vials of crack cocaine, the DA’s Office said. The other man allegedly tossed three more vials to the ground as police approached, which were also confirmed to contain cocaine following lab testing.

Mais will be sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Rockland County Court before Judge Djinsad Desir, who promised him between six and seven years in prison, along with in-prison drug treatment and three years of post-release supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Spring Valley and receive free news updates.