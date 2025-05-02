Man Admits Subjecting Child To Oral Sexual Conduct For Years In Spring Valley: DA

Spring Valley resident Timothy King, 23, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 29, in Rockland County Court to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh III announced on Friday, May 2.

Prosecutors said that beginning in the fall of 2018 and continuing into 2020, King repeatedly sexually abused an 8-year-old child at a residence in the Village of Spring Valley. The abuse included oral and anal sexual conduct, as well as contact underneath the child’s clothing.

The victim came forward in 2024, disclosing the abuse to family members, who then reported it to law enforcement.

When King is sentenced on Tuesday, July 29, he is expected to receive a sentence of 10 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Before his release, a Sex Offender Registration hearing will also be held, and King will be required to register as a sex offender.

